No injuries after UTA bus, semi hit by gunfire on US-89 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Police are investigating after a UTA bus and a semi hauling double tankers were struck by gunfire while traveling on US-89 Monday morning.

Sgt. Brady Zaugg of the Utah Highway Patrol said they were called about shots fired around 5:15 a.m. Monday on US-89 near Green Road in Fruit Heights.

Several shots struck a UTA bus, but no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if the bus was carrying passengers at the time.

Zaugg said they later learned a semi hauling double tankers was also struck while in that same area around the same time, but the driver did not realize the vehicle had been hit until reaching his or her destination.

No details about a suspect were immediately available, but Zaugg said they believe the shots were fired from the east side of US-89. He said there are no indications of a shooter hunkered down and firing at cars and this appears to be an isolated incident.

