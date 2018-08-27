New ballistics lab helps solve crimes, find suspects in Utah shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Ogden Police say a ballistics lab helped solve a drive-by that could have killed several children.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which occurred in June, but the suspect who fired the shots and fled the scene got away.

Ogden Police sent shell casings from the drive-by to a new crime intelligence lab, where they were tested, and a suspect was identified.

