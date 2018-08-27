Judge sets trial date for man accused of murder in teen’s suicide

PROVO, Utah — A judge has scheduled a trial date for a man charged with murder in connection with a teenage girl’s suicide.

Tyerell Przybycien, 19, will go on trial beginning Dec. 5 on charges of murder and abuse of a body. He’s accused of goading Jchandra Brown into suicide last year in Payson Canyon. Utah County prosecutors allege Przybycien purchased a rope, tied a noose and filmed the girl as she took her own life.

Utah had no assisted suicide law, so prosecutors filed a murder charge against him. After the case was publicized, Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, passed a bill in the Utah State Legislature to have similar crimes fall under manslaughter statutes.

