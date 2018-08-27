Families in need get back-to-school gifts from Fox 13 Dream Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Fox 13 Dream team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union, Woodside Homes and Smith’s Food and Drug to help honor some deserving Utahns.

This month, the Dream Team surprised three families with back-to-school gifts.

Anthony Archuleta works up to 70 hours a week to support his wife, Michelle, and their eight children.

Maria Garcia is a single mother with three kids and two full-time jobs.

Angela Peterson is getting back on her feet after losing several family members last spring, and losing her job around the same time.

Watch the video to see what the Dream Team was able to do for all three families.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah

Smith's Food and Drug