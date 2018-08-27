Ex-teacher accused of sex with students gets bail revoked after arrests on drug charges

PROVO, Utah — A former teacher accused of having sex with two students has had her bail revoked after being arrested on drug charges.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 29, was arrested last week after probation agents found what they allege is methamphetamine in her home. It was the second time she’d been arrested on drug charges. In July, prosecutors filed charges against Lewis, accusing her of selling narcotics out of her car in Utah County.

During her appearance Monday in Provo’s 4th District Court, Judge Richard Eyre read the latest charges against her — second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and class B misdemeanor drug possession.

Judge Eyre appointed her a public defense attorney.

Lewis struck a plea deal last year to a third-degree felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and was sentenced to 36 months probation and credit for time served. The former social studies teacher was accused of having sexual relations with two 17-year-old students at Landmark Academy, an alternative high school in Spanish Fork. The teenage victims claimed to police they had been supplied with alcohol prior.

Utah County prosecutors on Monday asked the judge to revoke her bail.

“How many chances does someone need to get?” deputy Utah County Attorney Craig Johnson said.

Lewis sat in court sobbing as her attorney explained to her the severity of the request. When prosecutors placed a Provo police detective on the witness stand, Lewis scoffed at some of his claims. The judge was shown screen shots of text message conversations purporting to be drug dealing.

“She’s not making a whole lot of money. She’s not receiving state assistance and she was selling narcotics to supplement her income,” Det. Justin North testified.

Lewis shook her head repeatedly and loudly disputed some of his claims as her attorney questioned the detective.

“No!” she repeatedly said to the officer’s testimony.

Lewis’ attorney, Thomas Means, argued to the judge she had been treated disproportionately to others.

“She’s now put on notice she’s not going to be doing this again. She would be stupid to do so, as I’ve told her,” he said, asking for another chance.

Johnson told the judge he agreed Lewis was treated disproportionately by the criminal justice system.

“Ms. Lewis has been treated disproportionately to other defendants. For that I’m sorry,” he retorted. If she was a man she would be in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old student.”

Judge Eyre revoked her bail. Lewis sobbed as she was led back to a holding cell. Johnson told FOX 13 outside of court he would seek to have her sent to prison.

“We need to send a message to people like Sarah Lewis. First of all, if you’re having sex with students you should go to prison in the first place,” he said. “Second, if you’re on probation, you need to tow the line and not do things like this.”