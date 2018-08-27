Crash involving semi and train ties up traffic, FrontRunner service in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A crash involving a semi-trailer and a train has forced officials to close part of southbound I-15 in Centerville.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile post 321, near 2100 N.

A traffic camera shows at least two lanes of traffic are blocked.

A tweet from Utah Transit Authority indicates the train involved is not a commuter train, but the incident has halted FrontRunner service between Farmington and Woods Cross. A bus bridge has been activate to accommodate the affected FrontRunner riders.

