Brush fire damages cabin in Scare Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Crews have contained a brush fire that burned a shed and damaged a cabin in Scare Canyon Monday.

Jason Winn, a Fire Marshal with Cache County Fire, said the fire began around 10 a.m. in the Scare Canyon area.

An outbuilding was burned and a cabin sustained some damage.

No one was evacuated, and the fire is now contained. Winn said the spot is more of a weekend destination so there weren’t many, if any, people in the vicinity when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.