Woman fights off attempted kidnapper, records suspect on cell phone leading to his arrest

ROY, Utah — A man was arrested in Roy Saturday after allegedly attempting to kidnap and assault a woman, who was able to fight him off and scream for help.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, officers were dispatched to the area of 4000 S. Midland Dr. in Roy, on reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they said they made contact with the victim, who told them that a man, later identified by police as Jorge Nieto, 21, had come up behind her, wrapped his arm around her waits and put his hand on her mouth.

The victim told police that Nieto tried to drag her into nearby bushes, but she was able to remove his hand from her mouth and scream for help.

When the victim screamed for help, the affidavit stated that Nieto fled on foot.

“The victim and her husband were able to find the suspect several minutes later and was able to record the suspect with their cell phone,” the affidavit stated. “The suspect was later located at Midland Elementary (4800 S 3100 W) and taken into custody.”

Police transported Nieto to the Roy Police Department, where he was read his Miranda Warning, the affidavit said. While being interviewed, police said Nieto stated that he had been drinking earlier that day, and decided to go on a run. Nieto then told police he had a “moment of weakness,” and decided to approach the victim, and put his hand around her waist and mouth.

Nieto told police he had “bad thoughts,” and stated he wanted to touch the woman inappropriately, the affidavit said.

Nieto was booked into the Weber County Jail for one count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony.