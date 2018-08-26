SLC commisions 15 artists to add 11 murals to the Granary District

Salt Lake City’s Redevelopment Agency has commissioned 15 artists to create 11 large-scale murals in the city’s Granary District, the Salt Lake Tribune Reported.

The outdoor works of art will be painted on privately owned building in the area between Interstate 15 and 300 West, and 600 South and 1000 South. The RDA is spending $147,000 to fund the murals, which are slated to be completed by mid-September.

