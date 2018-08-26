× Police: Construction worker sent to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT – A construction worker was hit just after two this morning near 3600 S and Redwood Road.

West Valley City Police Department says 50-year-old Richard Pressley was traveling northbound on Redwood Road when he veered into a construction zone, hitting the worker.

Police say Pressley was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on DUI charges.

The construction worker was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.