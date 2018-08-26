Person killed on I-80 following single-vehicle rollover
TOOELE, Utah — A person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover on I-80 Sunday evening.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), a vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on I-80, rolled, causing the fatality.
Eastbound I-80 was closed Sunday evening following the accident:
A person was killed during the incident, though it was not clear if they were the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
40.530778 -112.298280