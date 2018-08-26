× Person killed on I-80 following single-vehicle rollover

TOOELE, Utah — A person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover on I-80 Sunday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), a vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on I-80, rolled, causing the fatality.

Eastbound I-80 was closed Sunday evening following the accident:

EB I-80 Closed

at MP 99 (Tooele / Lake point) Tooele Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 26, 2018

A person was killed during the incident, though it was not clear if they were the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.