× ‘Mass shooting’ at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say

(CNN) — The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, said there was a mass shooting at a downtown marketplace on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.