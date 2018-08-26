× ICE raid has chilling effect on Moab workers, police chief says

MOAB, Utah — Federal agents detained undocumented immigrants in a Moab raid Friday, leaving some residents too afraid to go to work Saturday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Moab Police Chief Jim Winder said he heard of the impending operation Thursday in a call from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t tell Moab police details about the operation, other than the fact that it would occur.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, didn’t respond to The Salt Lake Tribune’s request for comment Saturday afternoon.

Rhiana Medina, the executive director of the Moab Valley Multicultural Center, has been speaking with families of detained people, she said, adding that agents picked up nine people. They had not been transported to a federal detention center, Medina said Saturday night, declining to specify where they were.

Click here to read the full story on The Salt Lake Tribune.