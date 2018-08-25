Wanted with Scott McKane: Brazen burglaries, iPad theft, and $1,000 in merchandise stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into a store and stealing multiple chainsaws and other pieces of equipment in Cedar City. If you have identifying information on the suspects, call (435) 586-2956.

Police in Provo are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who they say smashed the window of a convenience store and burglarized it. Anyone with information can call the Provo Police Department at (801) 852-6210.

Logan Police are seeking to identify a female suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. To submit a tip, you can reach police at (435) 716-9300.

Murray Police Detectives say a female suspect stole an iPad from a local store. Anyone with information is asked to call (801) 264-2673.