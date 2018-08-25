× Statements on passing of Sen. John McCain

Government leaders released the following statements Saturday after the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain, who died after battling an aggressive brain cancer.

Sen. Orrin Hatch

Today, I join millions in mourning the passing of Senator John McCain. Over a lifetime of selfless service, John came to embody the very pinnacle of American virtue. Courage, commitment, integrity and sacrifice: these are the precepts he lived by and by which he will always be remembered. No one is more worthy of the word ‘hero’ than John McCain. The Senate—indeed, the nation—will miss the steady, guiding presence of a principled statesman.

Rep. John Curtis

As a solider, war hero, and public servant, Senator John McCain spent his life serving our country with honor. His bravery and sacrifice made the world a better place and his legacy will live on. Senator McCain is a giant of a man that will be missed deeply.

Rep. Mia Love

As an American, I am very grateful for the life, service & sacrifice of Senator John McCain. His brave fight as a prisoner of war, a principled Senator and during his illness speak to his outstanding character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends tonight



Rep. Chris Stewart

A patriot, war hero, true American and incredible Senator. John McCain lived a life full of courage with continued dedication to his country. My prayers are with the McCain family at this time.

Sen. Mike Lee

My heart aches for Cindy, Meghan, and the rest of the McCain family. With John’s passing, they’ve lost a loving husband, father, and family member, and the country has lost a true American hero. It was an honor serving with him in the US Senate, and my wife Sharon and I will continue to pray for his family as they celebrate and reflect on a life well lived.

Barack Obama

John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.

Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family.