Person hit, killed by train in Salt Lake City; FrontRunner service affected

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after being hit by a Union Pacific train in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority said.

It happened between 4:30 and 5 p.m., near 640 W and 800 S.

The incident forced UTA to stop FrontRunner service between the Salt Lake Central and Murray stations.

FrontRunner riders are urged to use TRAX service for travel between the two locations.

