Over 2,700 without power in Riverton, Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reports 2,716 of its customers are without power in the Riverton/Herriman area Saturday afternoon.

The outage is affecting customers in the 84096 and 84065 ZIP codes.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, and power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the outage is causing traffic signal problems, which is affecting all directions of traffic on 13400 S at the Mountain View Corridor Hwy. to Bangerter Hwy.

