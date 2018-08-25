Kids go door-to-door to petition for speed bump in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of elementary school students is trekking door-to-door with the hope of inspiring change in their neighborhood.

The children are collecting signatures for a petition to the city, asking for a speed bump to be installed on Browning Avenue, between 1100 East and 1300 East.

“I feel like it will just be safer for the entire neighborhood,” said Isabella Paul-Hus, one of the students gathering signatures. “I feel like when I have the speed bump, I won’t be as scared to cross the street.”

Residents say cars speed down the road that has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

“We ask people to slow down and we get greeted with foul language, foul gestures. Some cars even gun it in response and just keep going,” said Melanie Williamson.

Williamson has been trying to get a speed bump installed on the street since 1991.

“We keep getting told that because it’s a high priority snow plow road that speed bumps just aren’t possible,” Williamson said.

The students hope their voice will be more powerful.

“When kids are saying we feel scared, that’s a big deal,” said Mathew Wennergren, a parent of one of the children collecting signatures.

They want to make the neighborhood safe for kids to play and cross the street to visit their friends. They hope to send a message to the city that they are determined to work for a positive change.

“We have a lot of friends in this neighborhood and we want to be crossing the street safely and not dying,” said Sydney Rusay, another of the children.

The group collected dozens of signatures. They tell FOX13, nobody denied their request to sign the petition.