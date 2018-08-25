× Glen Canyon officials greenlight more areas for off-road use, to dismay of conservationists

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As park officials move forward with plans to open more areas for off-road vehicle use around Lake Powell, a conservation group says the decision is careless and puts the area’s unique landscape at risk for damage, St. George News reports.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials announced Monday that they will be approving new regulations that will “increase access and recreational opportunities within the park.” The changes come after the National Park Service drafted an environmental impact statement and reviewed more than 6,000 public comments about proposed changes to regulations managing the use of off-road vehicles in the park.

“Our intent with this plan is to increase access for these classes of motor vehicles and also ensure we offer a wide and diverse range of opportunities to maximize all public recreation use,” Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott said in a news release issued by the park service.

The new management plan authorizes street legal off-road vehicle use on the majority of paved and unpaved roads throughout the recreation area and permits off-road use along 14 accessible shorelines, at Lone Rock Beach and Play Area, and on approximately 21 miles of off-road routes.

