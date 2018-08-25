× Gas leak prompts evacuation of 40 to 50 families in Murray condominiums

MURRAY, Utah — A gas leak forced 40 to 50 families to be evacuated from a condominium complex in Murray Friday night.

According to Battalion Chief Joseph Treadwell with the Murray City Fire Department, the incident was reported around 10:00 p.m. near 499 East Creekside Circle.

“We had residents that were detecting the odor of gas in their apartments. Dominion responded, determined that we had a potentially dangerous situation,” Treadwell said.

Crews began evacuating one end of the complex before they discovered that other large buildings were being affected by the gas leak, Treadwell stated.

Red Cross responded to the condominiums to make sure that displaced families had a place to stay for the night.

Treadwell said as of Friday evening, crews were working to determine the specific location of the leak.

”It was just some leakage from some of the work they had done interior on the apartments. So we still haven’t located specifically the reason for it, but we did have levels of gas that were concerning us,” Treadwell stated. ”We still haven’t located specifically the reason for it, but we did have levels of gas that were concerning us.”