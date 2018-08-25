Four-year-old ejected from car, woman arrested for DUI after I-215 crash

SALT LAKE CITY – A four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday, after being ejected from a vehicle that was allegedly driven by an intoxicated female.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), a single vehicle was heading westbound on I-215 near 900 E. at 8:30 a.m.

“For an unknown reason it left the roadway to the right and overturned,” UHP said.

The four-year-old female was ejected from the vehicle, and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers arrested a female driver, who was charged with a DUI, UHP stated.

Pictures of the crash can be seen below: