Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a Salt Lake City business.

The fire started around 5:30 near 4400 W 750 S.

The general manager of a neighboring business told FOX 13 the fire happened at Rio's Auto Recycling.

Firefighters with at least two firehouses responded to the blaze.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.