× Father of toddler who fatally shot himself sentenced to 90 days in jail

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to several charges relating to the death of his two-year-old son.

In a hearing held on Aug. 24, Tasman William Alexander Maile faced charges of negligent homicide, obstructing justice, three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and drug distribution.

He was facing up to 22 years in prison.

The judge ruled Friday that all prison charges have been suspended.

Maile was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and received credit for 10 days that he already served.

On May 26, West Valley City Police Department responded to a call just after midnight on reports of a two-year-old who had been shot. When police arrived, they found Maile with his seven-year-old and two-year-old son.

Police said the two-year-old was bleeding from his head. He was airlifted to the hospital and Maile was taken into custody. The child had been on life support, but later died of his injuries.

Maile told police that he was asleep on the floor when his son got a hold of a hand gun, which was within arms reach and had the safety off, resulting in the boy shooting himself in the head. He also admitted to having two other hand guns and a “distributable” amount of marijuana that he threw into a dumpster. Because of Maile’s previous criminal history, he was not allowed to own a firearm.