Farmington man attempts to lure 13-year-old girl

FARMINGTON, UT – A 24-year-old man was booked into the Davis County Jail on Thursday after allegedly asking a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, Marlon Brown was speaking to the girl over text messaging. He asked the minor if she could come over to his house. During this conversation he also asked her for an address on where she could be picked up.

When Brown arrived at the location where he believed the minor was he was picked up by police.

The affidavit also said that after being arrested he admitted that he was texting a minor and they spoke about having sex.

Following arrest Brown was held by the U.S. Marshall Service.

His bail is set to $10,000.