Coal Hollow Fire 80 percent contained, nearly 30K acres

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters are continuing their efforts to extinguish a lighting-cause wildfire in southeastern Utah County.

According to an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, the Coal Hollow Fire has burned 29,912 acres and is now 80 percent contained.

Fire crews are now working to prevent the fire from spreading to Bennion Creek and Fish Creek, clear debris flows from mudslides and further secure fire lines.

Authorities are also reassessing current forest closures and evacuation zones. A map of the Coal Hollow Fire evacuation zone released Friday remains in effect. (See map below.)