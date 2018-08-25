100 dogs to go up for adoption after being rescued from Taylorsville home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — 100 small breed dogs will soon be up for adoption at the West Valley City & Taylorsville animal shelter after being rescued from a hoarding situation.

The dogs were found living in horrible conditions inside a Taylorsville home.

Animal services found the dogs Thursday night, but had no idea the situation would be so serious.

“You just kind of go into auto mode,” said David Moss, the West Valley City & Taylorsville Animal Services Director. “You say, ‘Okay, we need to do this and this and this’ and we set out a plan and stick to it and overcome and adapt.”

After the dogs were captured, they were taken to the shelter for a much needed bath.

“It looks like they were walking in feces, so they were coated in feces. We had to clean them up.” Moss said.

Soon the dogs will take more steps to get them closer to being adopted.

“We are going to bring in a vet to have him check things out. We want to find out if they are spayed or neutered and then identify those ready to be adopted out,” Moss said.

Moss expects the first batch of dogs to be ready for adoption as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week.

He encourages anyone interested in adopting to visit the shelter at 4522 West 3500 South.

“We don’t know whats available until they are cleared medically. Then, we are just going to put them up and invite you to come in and see whats available,” he said.

While 100 dogs have been caught so far, more are expected to be rescued from the home in the coming days.

The cost for adoption is about $50-$60.