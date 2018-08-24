Watch: Murray PD lip sync challenge
-
Springville Police join in on popular lip sync challenge
-
SLCPD does a ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ to Miley Cyrus with donuts
-
Lehi’s ‘Officer Nae Nae’ makes the best lip sync challenge entry yet
-
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy ends accidental 911 call with dance-off
-
Los Angeles PD releases video of shooting that left suspect and hostage dead by police gunfire
-
-
Lone Peak Police apprehend ‘dummy’, hope to find accomplices
-
Death investigation underway after body found inside Pleasant Grove home
-
Woman reported missing in Orem found safe
-
Drake visits 11-year-old heart transplant patient after she posts ‘KiKi Challenge’ video
-
Provo Police seek help locating missing woman with special needs last seen in South Jordan
-
-
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to legalize prostitution in Utah
-
Drake’s official ‘In My Feelings’ video a tribute to #InMyFeelingsChallenge
-
Man bites off part of fellow passenger’s lip during fight in NYC subway station, police say