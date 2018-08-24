Utah worst for women workers and 2nd most sexist state? Two studies say so.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Erin Alberty with the Salt Lake Tribune has looked at a pair of studies that paint a bleak picture of women in the workplace in Utah.

One from WalletHub.com ranked Utah 50th among states in terms of women's equality at work.

The other, from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the National University of Singapore ranked Utah as the 2nd most sexist state.

Erin also looked at women's wages in Utah, seeing they have declined over the last three years while women made wage gains nationally.

