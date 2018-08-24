× Utah State postpones soccer match vs Utah due to air quality

LOGAN, Utah — A soccer match between two Utah teams scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to air quality concerns.

According to a press release from the Utah State Aggies, the soccer match against Utah scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. has been postponed.

The release states that air quality in Logan reached 158 on the Air Quality index Friday around noon, and they note that at 150 the levels are considered unsafe for any physical exertion outside.

The move comes after large portions of Utah have once again been blanketed by smoke from wildfires.

The two schools are looking to reschedule Friday’s match and will post additional information about the time and place once they have been set.

The move also results in the rescheduling of a Utah Youth Soccer Association Clinic, which will now be held Friday, September 14 following Utah State’s match against Eastern Washington.

The Department of Environmental Quality expects yellow to orange air quality in several counties In Utah in the coming days. Click here for the latest conditions and the 3-day forecast for your area.