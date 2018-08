× Tanner Mangum named BYU’s starting QB for 2018 season

PROVO, Utah — A BYU football depth chart released Friday lists Tanner Mangum as the starting quarterback for the 2018 season.

After a spirited battle through fall camp, Mangum, a senior, beat out freshman Zach Wilson.

The Cougars begin the new season Saturday in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats.