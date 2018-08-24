School bus nearly plunges into pond in St. George; scene distracts driver in secondary crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A school bus with no children aboard nearly plunged into a pond at a golf course in St. George Thursday morning.

St. George News reports the driver of a Washington County School District bus went through the median and across inbound traffic before colliding with a palm tree, knocking the plant into a nearby pond.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. as the driver had been traveling northbound on Dixie Drive. Police are still investigating why the driver veered out of the lane of travel.

Drivers distracted by the scene triggered a secondary crash in the area. There were no serious injuries in either crash. Visit St. George News for more details and photos.