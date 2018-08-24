× Police respond to attempted kidnapping in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George woman reported she was dragged from her home early Friday morning, St. George News reports.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, St. George Police were dispatched to an apartment complex near West Sunset Boulevard on a possible attempted kidnapping, said Capt. Mike Giles of the St. George Police Department.

“A female home alone reported being dragged from the home by an unknown male,” Giles said.

She was able to escape after they left the apartment, Giles said. She returned to her apartment and called police.

Police got a vague description of the subject wearing a “dark hoodie and jeans.”

