Police in Cache County seek help locating missing, endangered woman

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Police in Cache County are asking the public for help as they search for a woman considered missing and endangered due to a variety of health issues.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Merrilee Cox-Lafferty, who was last seen August 18 in Cache County.

The woman’s family tells police she has “severe epilepsy accompanied with memory loss and mobility issues” and police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees the woman or her vehicle is asked to call 435-755-1100 and reference case #18-C7384. Tips can also be submitted by texting the tip and case number to 274637.

Cox-Lafferty is pictured in the missing person’s flyer embedded below. She is described as a woman who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The woman was last seen driving her vehicle, a 1999 Toyota Camry in a tan or gold color. The vehicle has California license plate #7UAT395.