Man stabbed in face during robbery in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man was stabbed in the face during a robbery in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

Det. Horrocks of the Salt Lake City Police Department says they were called around 9 p.m. Thursday about a robbery at the Village Rain Tree apartments near 870 North 900 West.

Police say a man answered a knock at his door, at which point a man and woman assaulted him. The man was stabbed in the face during the attack and afterward was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not being life-threatening.

The suspects stole cash and electronics before fleeing the scene. Police say they were called about the crime several hours after it occurred.