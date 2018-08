Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah — The managers of Intermountain Battery are helping a Magna family who had thousands of dollars of batteries stolen from their farm equipment earlier this week.

"I was actually completely shocked. I literally could not believe how much support everybody was giving us let alone these guys coming out offering that many batteries," said Shiloh Poulsen, 3P Farm and Ranch.

Tyler Harowitz, Manager at Intermountain Battery, heard about the Poulsens' predicament and stepped in to help.

"Being a family-owned business I understand the hours that you put into a job and work into your business," Harowitz said.

