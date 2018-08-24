Hazmat teams still removing dogs as health department declares Utah home closed to occupancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- Hazmat crews are continuing efforts to rescue more than 100 animals from a home in Taylorsville Friday.

The effort to remove the dogs from the home began Thursday, and officials with West Valley City Animal Services says this is one of the worst cases of animal hoarding they have ever seen.

The Salt Lake County Health Department declared the home closed to occupancy Friday, and there were as many as 120 dogs found inside in conditions described as horrendous.

The home is located in the area of 5700 Easton Street.

Numerous dogs were removed from the home Thursday and more were brought out Friday. The dogs rescued Friday appeared to be healthy but hungry. The dogs rescued Thursday will be evaluated medically, and those that are cleared will be placed for adoption.

Neighbors say they have been complaining about the noise and the smell at the home for years to no avail. They said they knew the elderly couple who lived at the home had animals but say they had no idea there were so many.

"They've had like multiple complaints... we've complained about it, I know the people who live over there did," said Scott Rowell, a neighbor.

A Taylorsville City Attorney says the couple who resided in the home could face charges in connection with the incident.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.