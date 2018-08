Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Renaissance Faire runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features a wide array of activities grounded in medieval and renaissance times.

The event is being held at Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, and Friday morning Budah was checking out the sights, smells and sounds.

The event features full contact jousting, armored combat bouts, wandering performers, food and much more. Click here for more details and ticketing information.