'Shelter in place' protocol lifted at Magna schools; bus schedules delayed

MAGNA, Utah — Students at Cyprus High School and Magna Elementary are now allowed to leave their schools after Granite School District officials initiated a “shelter in place” protocol due to nearby police activity Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post from the school district said there was no direct threat to students.

School buses serving the schools will be running on delayed schedules due to the protocol.

Parents and guardians who have questions about the protocol are urged to call the school directly at 385-646-5302.

FOX 13 has reached out to Unified Police for additional details. Watch FOX 13 News for updates as they become available.