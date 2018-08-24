Back to school essentials on a Budget with Smith’s Food and Drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smith`s Food & Drug Stores offers a one-stop shop for all your back to school essentials - from binders and paper - to lunch boxes and fashion accessories. Stephanie Young Dell, Smith`s Apparel Manager, stopped by with all the tricks to outfit all ages on a budget.

Smith's parent company Kroger has also launched its own clothing line named Dip. Right now, Smith's Marketplace stores are offering 60% off a large selection of clearance apparel. Come into any Smith`s or Smith`s Marketplace stores (for apparel) or customers can go online and shop at smithsfoodanddrug.com. Utilizing ClickList, you can order online and pick up curbside or delivered right to your home.