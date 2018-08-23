Video: Cyclist crashes into glass window in Price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRICE, Utah — Price City Police have released a surveillance video showing a 42-year-old man crashing his bike into the glass window of a fitness center, shattering the glass, then walking away from the scene.

A Facebook post from Price PD said it happened Wednesday evening at Fitness Center, 42 E Main St.,

A Price officer and the business' owner looked at the footage and saw a man with long blond hair apparently losing control of the bike, crashing into the window and walking his bike away from the scene.

Another officer arrived at the scene and the owner of a nearby business asked them if they might be looking for a man who was bleeding.

Police then made contact with Timothy Ryan Amos, who was treated for a bad cut to his left hand, then booked into jail on a class B misdemeanor intoxication charge.

"While noting that it is not against the law to ride a bicycle while intoxicated in Utah, the Price City Police Department cautions citizens against the practice. This is an example where a severe injury was sustained, medical expenses incurred, and property damage sustained by an innocent local business," the Facebook post said.