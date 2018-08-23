Utah Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires resigning to take job in private sector

SALT LAKE CITY — Keith Squires, Utah’s Public Safety Commissioner, has resigned to take a position in the private sector and Gov. Herbert has appointed Major Jess Anderson to replace him.

Gov. Herbert’s office made the announcement Thursday, saying Squires’ resignation will take effect August 31.

“I am grateful to both of these men for their dedication to our state, and to the safety of its people,” Gov. Herbert said. “Commissioner Squires has not only been a trusted and well-respected member of our cabinet and leader in our law enforcement community, but he is also viewed as a national expert in public safety and is often called on for his expertise. We will miss his contributions in state government.”

Squires will be leaving to accept a position in the private sector after serving as commissioner since his appointment in June of 2013. He was reappointed in 2017. Squires has been a law enforcement officer in the state of Utah for more than three decades.

Gov. Herbert said he is sad to see Squires’ chapter end with Utah Public Safety, but he said he is looking forward to working with Major Anderson—a sentiment the new commissioner echoed.

“This is a great honor, and I look forward to working alongside the men and women of our Department of Public Safety to protect the residents of our state,” Major Anderson said. “I have so much trust in these brave officers, and together we will continue to improve safety in our communities.”

The Department of Public Safety consists of the Utah Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigations, the State Crime Lab and various other entities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.