United for Citizenship initiative aims to naturalize 22,000 residents in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY -- A new initiative in Salt Lake County aims to naturalize more than 22,000 residents eligible for United States citizenship.

County Mayor Ben McAdams and other political, community and religious leaders will announce a new initiative called United for Citizenship Thursday morning.

“United for Citizenship is about helping eligible residents navigate a sometimes complicated process on their path towards citizenship,” Mayor McAdams stated. “Citizenship allows immigrants new opportunities for education, jobs, and travel.”

There are more than 22,000 residents in Salt Lake County eligible to become naturalized citizens, according to a press release. Naturalization is the process in which citizenship is granted to a foreign citizen or national after he or she fulfills the requirements established in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The initiative will officially kick-off at 9 a.m. at the Utah State Capitol, and event organizers hope to recruit more businesses and nonprofit entities as partners in the effort as it moves forward.

Mayor McAdams will be joined by "Senator Curtis Bramble; Senator Jani Iwamoto; Bishop Solis, Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake; Elder Randy D. Funk, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Mikelle Moore, Intermountain Healthcare; Dee Brewer, Salt Lake Chamber & Downtown Alliance; President Denise Huftalin, Salt Lake Community College."