Try SelectHealth’s shrimp recipe

Preparation time: 30 minutes if rice is cooked ahead of time.

Yield: 1 cup rice with 1¾ to 2 cups with Shrimp in Yellow Curry Coconut Sauce

- 1¼ cups brown Jasmine rice*

- non-aerosol coconut or olive oil non-stick cooking spray

- 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced

- 4 cups Shitake* mushrooms, stems removed and sliced

- 3 cups carton unsweetened coconut milk (4 to 5g fat per 1 cup)

- 1 tbsp. low-sodium chicken soup base

- 1 to 1½ tbsp. Thai yellow curry paste*

- ½ tsp. ground turmeric

- 1½ tbsp. firmly packed brown sugar

- 1 lb. large fresh shrimp 21-25 per lb., peeled and cleaned with veins removed and tails left on

- 2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with an equal amount of water

- ½ tsp. real coconut extract - optional

- 1 cup loosely packed fresh Thai basil leaves*

- 1 to 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1. Rinse 1½ cups rice once with cool water and drain well. Add rice with 1¾ cups water to rice cooker, close lid, and select rice setting. Cook until timer goes off, allowing to set a few minutes before opening cooker. Fluff rice with a fork and close lid to keep warm until ready to serve with sauce.

2. Spray a large non-stick or stick-resistant wok or frying pan with non-aerosol cooking spray or rub surface of pan with a small amount, ¼ tsp. coconut or olive oil and preheat over medium-high heat. Add peppers and mushrooms and stir-fry for 3 minutes or until peppers are tender-crisp.

3. Add coconut milk, chicken base, curry paste, turmeric, and brown sugar to pan, stirring until curry paste and sugar have dissolved and liquid is simmering.

4. Stirring, add shrimp and cook 2 minutes or until firm and no longer opaque. Constantly stirring, add cornstarch/water mixture to sauce. Once thickened, stir in extract and reduce heat to low. Stir in lime juice and basil. Remove from heat and adjusting seasonings, if necessary.

5. To serve, spoon 1 cup rice into each of four wide, shallow bowls and top 1¾ to 2 cups sauce.

Cook`s Note: *Ingredients with an asterisk can be found at Asian markets or in the specialty foods sections of larger grocery stores. *Carton coconut milk can be found in the dairy section of the grocery store.