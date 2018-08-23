× School lockdown lifted, police find shell casing following reports of ‘shots fired’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hillsdale Elementary and West Lake Junior High School were placed on lockdown after someone made a call to police, saying they thought they heard shots being fired.

Two West Valley City Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday, after someone called police saying they thought they heard shots being fired near 3400 South and 3500 West.

Witnesses told police that two groups of teens were arguing, someone fired a shot and the teens scattered, according to West Valley City Police Department.

West Valley City police checked out the area and said they found a shell casing, but did not find a victim.

WVCPD said Granite School District was notified and medical personnel were sent as a precaution.

The shelter in place order has been lifted for both schools and the students have been sent home, police said.

Police said they are working to develop a suspect description, but the information is “widely varying.”