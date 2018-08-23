Plans for 8-story luxury hotel at The Gateway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- We’re getting a first look at the latest development at the Gateway Mall, a luxury 8-story hotel.

Vestar’s marketing director, Jackyln Briggs, described the plans submitted this week for a massive 8-story hotel, slated to surround the up and coming Gateway Mall.

“We know it’s an integral part of our overall plan to revitalize the area,” said Briggs.

The plan is to attach it to the historic Union Pacific Depot.

“We’re taking this historic building and re-purposing it and adding that energy back into it with the modern amenities,” Briggs said.

The so-called Union Pacific Hotel will have 225 rooms, 26 luxury suites, a ballroom and several restaurants inside.

“It is a luxury boutique hotel, so it will still be that boutique feel that marries the old, historic character with this new modern infrastructure,” said Briggs.

Vestar is partnering with an Arizona based company known for building luxury hotels around the country.

“Great partners with the Athens group who have created wonderful spaces like the Montage in Deer Valley right in our backyard,” said Briggs.

The project still needs approval from the Salt Lake City Planning Commission and the city’s Historic Landmark Commission since the plan includes renovating the old Union Pacific Railroad Station.

“We will maintain a lot of the historic structure. In fact there will be 26 luxury suites that will be within that space that get to use the structure that was originally there,” Briggs said.

However, once it's complete, the hope is that it will draw in guests from all over, considering its proximity to Vivint Smart Home Arena and the Salt Palace.

“We’re right next to the Salt Lake convention center so we hope that this will help bolster that tourism industry,” said Briggs.

Don’t worry, music lovers. The beloved venue The Depot isn’t going anywhere, Vestar plans to keep it just as it is.

Construction will start in 2019 and the hotel is slated to open in 2021.