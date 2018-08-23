Petapalooza event aims to find forever homes for Utah pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several organizations are coming together to help pets find forever homes this weekend.

Petapalooza is set for Saturday at the Viridian Event Center at 8030 South 1825 West in West Jordan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Big Budah met with some of the organizations and vendors for a look at what attendees can expect.

According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, Saturday's event is one of the largest adoption events in the county and will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits and even reptiles.

There will also be more than 50 vendors selling pet-related products at the event, which also features music, a beer garden and more.

Visit the event page on Facebook for more information about Saturday's event