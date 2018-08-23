How one Non-Surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment can help moms “bounce back” after childbirth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reena from Enlighten Laser spoke to us about a treatment that is helping women feel confident after childbirth. The treatment is called Viveve. Viveve is a single session non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that treats issues such as vaginal laxity after childbirth, stress urinary incontinence, which is unintentional leakage of urine when you laugh, sneeze, cough, jump or workout, as well as sexual function. Sexual function issues that Viveve treats are arousal, lack of lubrication, orgasm, and sensation. This treatment is completely life-changing for those women that are experiencing these types of symptoms. They can feel like themselves again after childbirth, as well as gain confidence in the bedroom!

Childbirth can change a woman’s body tremendously, and the symptoms mentioned are extremely common. You also don’t have to wait too long to receive the treatment post-partum. The recommended time is six months post-delivery or nursing. It’s important to let the body heal after childbirth, which also helps us to determine the level of laxity a patient is experiencing. Stress urinary incontinence symptoms increase 30% after every vaginal birth. Stress urinary incontinence also occurs whether a woman has had vaginal births or not. As we age, our bodies lose collagen, which weakens the tissue surrounding the bladder and urethra, which then causes stress urinary incontinence. The Viveve treatment penetrates 10 times deeper into the tissue to stimulate collagen growth than any other non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment on the market.

The treatment is completely safe for women to have and for physicians to perform. In fact, the recent FDA warnings did not include the manufacturer of our treatment; Viveve. Viveve was the only major manufacturer of non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation devices that did not receive a warning. It is extremely important that patients do their research before selecting a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment for themselves.

Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN, performs each Viveve treatment. She is the #1 provider of Viveve in the United States. She is extremely experienced and customizes each Viveve treatment she performs. We have a great team at Enlighten Laser!

