Goldenwest Credit Union supports cystic fibrosis patients

Cystic fibrosis patient Molly Jensen and Diana Windley of Goldenwest Credit Union talk about living with the disease and what Goldenwest is doing to help.

Goldenwest became involved in raising awareness about cystic fibrosis and participating in fundraising efforts because they have several employees, business partners, and credit union members with close family members and friends who are affected by the disease.

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited, life-threatening disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system. There is currently no cure for Cystic Fibrosis. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation supports research to discover and develop new treatments to control and cure Cystic Fibrosis. Research funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has resulted in advanced treatments and therapies that help improve the quality of life for those living with the disease.

People living with Cystic Fibrosis are extremely susceptible to common colds and infections. Poor air quality, such as the smoky air we`ve experienced recently, also impacts their breathing more than most people. Children and adults with cystic fibrosis take on average 30-50 pills per day, and do two hours of breathing treatment therapy...one hour in the morning and one hour at night.

The disease affects about 30,000 children and adults throughout the United States. One person out of 30 is a carrier of the recessive gene for cystic fibrosis. If both parents are a carrier of the recessive gene, there is a 25% chance their child will have cystic fibrosis; there is a 50% chance their child will be a carrier of the gene.

One hundred percent of the funds collected by Goldenwest Credit Union will be presented to the Utah Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The money goes to fund research, and to support the Cystic Fibrosis Care Centers at the University of Utah Healthcare System and Primary Children`s Hospital.

Goldenwest Credit Union, USU Credit Union and Healthcare Credit Union branches are accepting donations for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Utah throughout the month of August. Donors will receive a starfish pin-up with every donation; the pin-ups will be posted in the branches.

Goldenwest has also helped sponsor and support other Utah Cystic Fibrosis Foundation events, including Annual Strides For Life walk;, Chad Lewis Golf Classic; and, Taste of Utah Gala.

If you would like more information on how you can help, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or on any Goldenwest Credit Union, please click on any one of the three websites below.

www.gwcu.org/cff

www.cff.org/About-Us

www.cff.org/Utah-Idaho