Free community health, wellness event at Huntsman Cancer Institute tonight

SALT LAKE CITY -- As part of Be Well Utah, the Huntsman Cancer Institute is opening their doors to the community Thursday night for an open house and health and wellness event.

In collaboration with University of Utah Health and Regence, HCI is welcoming the public to a free, family-friendly health and wellness event Thursday evening.

Dr. Thomas Varghese with HCI said the institute's mission is, "to understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention and care."

Varghese said there are things people can do to reduce their cancer risk like, avoiding tobacco, being physically active, eating healthy and protecting your skin. He also said about half of all cancers could be prevented just by making healthy lifestyle choices.

The open house will be held at the Huntsman Cancer Institute tonight from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., visitors can learn about cancer research and treatments, as well as screenings and prevention.