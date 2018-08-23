Flash flooding wreaks havoc on Dollar Ridge burn scar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah -- Mountains of debris line the strawberry river and flow into it, as we get a better look at the damage from flash flooding on the Dollar Ridge Fire burn scar.

What’s normally clear waters, now filled with mud and ash.

Residents got a first look at the damage left behind from flash flooding.

“I didn't think that it was going to be this bad,” said property owner Sebastian Ziesler.

“Our landscaping is ruined at this point,” he said.

It is just one of several properties now destroyed after flash floods late Wednesday night tore through the burn scar area of the human-caused Dollar Ridge wildfire

Some of that flooding caught on video by residents, you can see the water spill across the land, carrying whatever it can pick up.

This is the second flood in a matter of weeks, but this time residents said it was worse.

“Much bigger than what we seen in the last one. Covers the whole Strawberry drainage, almost to the Strawberry Dam,” said Duchesne County Road Department director, Benjamin Henderson.

The flood knocked out power and covered roadways with piles of sludge and debris -- random items now sit in the muddied Strawberry River.

“The force of this.... it’s… I can’t even… the impact on it… I can’t, I just.... I have no words for it. You can't control Mother Nature. She's vicious,” Henderson said as he tried to find the words to describe the impact.

The county’s focused on assessing damage and cleaning up.

“I have nine miles plus of river bottom here that is completely changed,” Henderson said.

“There's so much to do, it's crazy. Yeah, there's a lot,” he added.

Proving to be an overwhelming task for the county and a frustration for landowners.

“At this point do you clean it up and then another month get another flood?” said Ziesler.

Henderson said it will be at least a few days to get the roads, somewhat, back to normal. As far as the rest of the debris, he said it will take months to clean up.